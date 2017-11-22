Ashok Kumar suicide: Was the note written by him?, asks Anbuchezhiyan’s company

Anbuchezhiyan (L) and Ashok Kumar Anbuchezhiyan (L) and Ashok Kumar

Amid several allegations against money lender Anbuchezhiyan, his company has released a statement denying all allegations by Ashok Kumar. Ashok Kumar had committed suicide on Tuesday. In his suicide note, he claimed that he was harassed by Anbuchezhiyan for pending loan money. However, Gopuram films, Anbucheziyan’s company has denied having done any transaction with Ashok.

“Ashok Kumar is Sasikumar’s assistant. We have had no financial dealings with Ashok Kumar. Sasikumar is the one who took money from us to produce films. The fact that a person who has had no financial dealings with us has written our name in the letter is shocking and surprising,” read the statement by R Murali of Gopuram Films.

According to a News Minute article, the influential financier has extorted money from several producers and actors. In his note, Ashok has claimed that Anbuchezhiyan had the authorities and officials on his side. However, the company’s statement denied all such claims. “People take money from us to produce films. They settle the accounts once the movie is released. This is routine in cinema,” read the statement.

The company has also claimed that they are being duped. “Some people want to produce films without any investment. We give them money without asking them for any kind of security. These people take money from multiple people for their films, but instead of making films they buy cars and houses and live a luxurious life, and they give difficulties to people like us who give them money. It seems there is a gang that is out to cheat us,” Gopuram Films alleged.

The statement also said, “For the last 20 years we have been in the cinema business. There has been no complaint against us. Moreover, there is no truth in what has been written purportedly by Ashok Kumar”.

