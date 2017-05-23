As Rajinikanth effigies burn in Tamil Nadu, fans retaliate

Rajinikanth’s expected political entry draws protests Rajinikanth’s expected political entry draws protests

Superstar Rajinikanth’s speech that hinted his political entry has been drawing mixed reactions in Tamil Nadu. The protests against his possible political debut intensified in Tamil Nadu with a fringe group burning the effigies of the actor. According to TV reports, an additional 200 cops have been deployed in and around the actor’s house for the security.

About 30 people were taken into police custody when they tried to lay siege to actor’s Poes Garden residence on Monday. A group of Thamizhar Munetra Padai (TMP) members under the leadership of Veeralakshmi were stopped by the police less than a kilometre away from the actor’s house. However, the protesters burnt the effigies of superstar terming him as a “Kannadiga.” Since the effigies were packed with crackers, the police were unable to go near the effigies and doused the fire immediately.

Invoking the Tamil pride, Veeralakshmi said that there were many leaders born in Tamil Nadu who are capable of ruling the state and they did not want an actor, who came to the state from Karnataka to make a living. In retaliation, the actor’s fans burnt the effigies of Veeralakshmi at Periyar bus terminal in Madurai as a warning to those who have been opposing the actor’s entry into the political arena.

This is not the first time Rajinikanth has been targeted over his connection with Karnataka. Even actor-politician Sarathkumar has opposed the idea of Rajinikanth becoming a politician, saying he came to Tamil Nadu to be an actor and he should just stick to that.

Rajinikanth addressed this issue in the last week’s fan meet. “I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and in Tamil Nadu for 43 years. Although I came as a Marathi from Karnataka, you people nurtured me, made me a true Tamilian,” he said. Although Rajinikanth has been keeping the people guessing on his political plunge, his last week’s appeal to his fans to ‘prepare for a war’ has made clear of his political intentions. Now, the question is not whether will he join politics but when will he do it?

Even as his speech is making waves across the nation, Rajinikanth is now busy preparing to start shooting for his film with Pa Ranjith, which will go on the floors this week.

