As I’m suffering from Kadhal trailer: Balaji Mohan’s web series is full of promises. Watch video

Many may not know that director Balaji Mohan’s debut film Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi was based on his short film of the same name. He made a mark in the industry as a short film director on a television channel. Going back to roots, Balaji has created a new web series titled ‘As I’m suffering from Kadhal’.

Following the format of Netflix originals, the entire season of the show will be made available at once on Hotstar on June 16. The first season has 10 episodes and each of them will be 20 minutes long. ‘As I’m suffering from Kadhal’ is a romantic comedy series and boasts of an all-star cast, including Balaji. Dhanya and Balaji play one of the couples in the show.

The web series examines the battle of sexes and best and worst things in different types of relationship. Married, divorced, live-in and soon-to-be-married couples discuss life and relationship issues in the series in the most quirky way possible. Sundar Rama, Balakrishna, Baby Yuvina, Nakshathra Nagesh, Sanath Reddy, Abishek Joseph George and Sanjana are also part of the star cast. The series is funded by Balaji’s home production banner Open Window.

Actor Dhanush, who Balaji had directed in Maari, took to Twitter to congratulate the young director for his new venture. “All the very best Balaji Mohan 4 ur new venture asimsufferingfromkadhal.Go 4 t guys.It’s funny an thought provoking,” he tweeted. He will be soon directing Dhanush in Maari 2.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth also wished Balaji good luck on his web-series. Responding to her tweet, Balaji revealed that it was Soundarya and Dhanush, who motivated him to venture into a new direction. “Thank u @soundaryaarajni (sic) thanks to u & @dhanushkraja sir for initiating this and giving me the confidence to go for it,” he wrote.

Balaji’s web series is likely to usher in a new format of entertainment for young Tamil audience. The trailer of the series promises a very relevant and enjoyable web-series to youngsters who dislike the unrealistic and mindless melodrama of the TV series.

