Arya’s stunts in Kadambam will not be performed by body doubles

Actor Arya, who is looking forward to the release of his next film Kadambam has a lot to offer his audience. Also starring, For one, his chocolate boy looks have been replaced with a rugged tough look. In this film set in the rural background, there are a number of stunts that had to be performed. We are not just talking about beating up bad guys are outsmarting a villain. So, while many actors do choose to use a body double, Arya chose to perform the stunts himself.

Director Raghava said that Arya’s dedication and hard work elevated the film to a new level. He said, “We have successfully broken Arya’s chocolate boy image through the film. You see a transformed Arya, and his dedication and hard work elevated the film to a new level. He performed stunts — which include jumping from a 200-metre high mountain set or shooting amidst 50 real elephants, without a body double.”

The director also explained that the movie is about protecting mother earth, and points out that Arya plays the role of the crusader who tries to create awareness about protecting nature. Raghava added, “The film has an underlying social message while packed with all commercial elements. It talks about protecting our nature and Arya plays its crusader.”

The movie sounds like a grand idea. So how did Raghava make the film and how successful was he in bringing his idea alive on screen? He seems to be happy with the results so far and is all praise for his crew. He said, “If not for them, the film wouldn’t have been as grandeur as it is now. They worked very hard to keep everything as realistic as possible in the film. Be it action or romance, nothing has been exaggerated for cinematic purpose.”

Apparently, Arya’s role is inspired by children’s favourite jungle man Tarzan. The movie is being shot in the jungles, and the scene with 50 elephants is speculated to be the climax sequence. Also starring Madras fame Catherine Tresa opposite the Raja Rani actor, the film is expected to release on April 14.

