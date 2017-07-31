Arya leads Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film 2.0 promotions at Britain’s greatest cycling event, see photos

Arya promotes Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in Britain. Arya promotes Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in Britain.

Actor Arya is currently participating in London Edinburgh London (LEL), which is touted to be the biggest cycling challenge in Britain. The actor will also be promoting superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, 2.0, co-starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, at Britain’s greatest sporting event.

Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling this Rs-400 crore mammoth project, has sponsored Arya for the event. The actor got the blessings of Rajinikanth before taking part in this challenge, where he will be covering about 1450 km on cycle. “My home for next 5 days Startin now #LEL2017 with our Thalaivar @superstarrajini & @akshaykumar as companions @rajumahalingam #2.0,” he tweeted on Sunday. It’s worth noting that the actor kept his fans updated on his personal cycling records but little did they know he was preparing for this massive challenge.

Arya will be sporting an outfit that has the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay printed on it as he cycles through the beautiful locales of Britain. The participants will ride from London to Edinburgh and back in just five days. Arya will be cycling about 18 hours a day as he has to reach Edinburgh in just 100 hours.

“This event happens only every four years. So, I have been riding for 100 kms a day for the past few years, aiming to participate in this challenge. I have done rigorous weight training and core exercises, too. Cycling is just not part time, I take it seriously,” Arya was quoted as saying in a Silverscreen report.

Sponsoring Arya at LEL is part of the ongoing film promotion campaign for 2.0. Lyca Productions last month kick-started its international promotions by flying a gigantic hot-air balloon over the Hollywood signage in Los Angles. The balloon is currently at New Jersey. The 2.0 makers will float the balloon at balloon festivals across the world in the coming days. According to reports, it would also be taken to San Francisco, London, Dubai, Australia and many other places. And the balloon will also tour around various cities of India.

Director Shankar’s magnum-opus, 2.0, is in the post-production stage and will hit the screens in January next year.

