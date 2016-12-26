Arya backs out from playing villain in Vishal’s upcoming film Irumbu Thirai

Arya shares a close bond with Vishal Arya shares a close bond with Vishal

Actor Arya, who had given his nod to play the villain in the upcoming Vishal film, has backed out of the project. The reasons for his decision are unknown. He had surprised everyone in the industry when he agreed to play the negative role in Irumbu Thirai, directed by debutant Mithran.

Talking about playing the antagonist for the first time in Tamil, Arya had said he agreed for the part due to his friendship with Vishal. He had said Vishal is a close friend and he would only offer what’s best for him. “Yes, it is true that ‘Vishy’ asked me to be part of his film Irumbu Thirai. It was a decision made by him. How can I say no to my close buddy, who would not think of anything other than the best to offer to me? It’s a testament to our friendship,” Arya had said, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.

Arya shares a great bond with Vishal. Both actors became close friends when they acted together in 2011 film Avan Ivan directed by Bala, in which they had played half-brothers. Now, according to reports, Arya is of the opinion that playing a negative role in Tamil at this time of his career may not be a good idea. However, he has already played the antagonist in Telugu films.

The shooting for Irumbu Thirai started a couple of moths ago and is going on in full swing. The film has Vishal playing an army officer and Samantha playing the female lead. The film produced by Vishal’s home production banner, Vishal Film Factory, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

On the other hand, Arya is awaiting the release of his film Kadamban, which recently created quite a buzz with its teaser and the first look posters. In the film, he plays the role of a tribal and is directed by Ragavan. The project is bankrolled by Super Good Film. Yuvan has scored music for the film. Actor Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead.

