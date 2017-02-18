Arvind Swami to shed weight for his upcoming film, Vanangamudi

Arvind Swami is working out to shed weight for his role in Vanangamudi. Arvind Swami is working out to shed weight for his role in Vanangamudi.

Actor Arvind Swami seems to be in the middle of many projects, especially if he has agreed to working with director Karthick Naren, the Dhuruvangal 16 fame. Recently, the news that Arvind Swami is working out to shed wait for his role in Vanangamudi has been doing the rounds.

The Thani Orvuvan actor is playing the role of a cop in the upcoming film also starring Irudhi Suttru fame Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan, Nandini Swetha and Ganesh Venkatraman in pivotal roles. Daniel Balaji may make an appearance as a supporting character in this film directed by Selva. D Imman, who has composed memorable music over the years for films like Kumki, Mynaa and more will be composing the tunes for this film.

According to IANS, a source close to the film unit said that Arvind Swami has to look leaner, and fitter for his role and hence he is working out to shed some weight. “He is expected to look leaner and fitter. He had beefed up for his last film ‘Bogan’, and he has to lose all that weight. He has already begun his weight loss program,” the source said.

The film was officially launched earlier this week and is produced by B. Ganesh. The regular shoot of the project is expected to commence later this month.

Arvind, on the other hand, has completed shooting nearly 60 percent of upcoming Tamil thriller Sathuranga Vettai 2. The film also stars Trisha and in the lead role and is directed by Nirmal Kumar. The movie is expected to release in the summer of 2017.

