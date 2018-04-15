Arvind Swami on Tamil film industry strike: I’m tired of it

Actor Arvind Swami has expressed his displeasure over the ongoing strike imposed by TPFC. Actor Arvind Swami has expressed his displeasure over the ongoing strike imposed by TPFC.

The pressure is mounting on the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TPFC) that has imposed a total shutdown in the film industry. Even after 45-days, there is no relief in sight. The prolonged standoff seems to be making the members of the Tamil film fraternity grow impatient. Actor Arvind Swami has expressed his displeasure over the ongoing stalemate, which has put thousands of employees out of work since last month.

“To be honest, I am kind of getting tired of this strike. Want to get back to work. Have no idea of the progress made in the terms put forward or the negotiations. I just hope everyone can get back to working soon and making movies. Thousands affected, need quick resolutions,” he tweeted

The TPFC had suspended the release and shooting of films last month due to its disagreement with the digital service providers over the Virtual Print Fee. With no new releases in Tamil, the theatre owners now heavily depend on the films from other languages.

To be honest, I am kind of getting tired of this strike. Want to get back to work. Have no idea of the progress made in the terms put forward or the negotiations . I just hope everyone can get back to working soon and making movies. Thousands affected, need quick resolutions. — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) April 14, 2018

A meeting between, theatre owners, the TFPC and the digital service providers, will be held on April 17. The stakeholders are under the pressure to resolve the issues and end the strike.

The main sticking point between the TFPC and the digital service providers is the VPF and both the parties are sticking to their guns. Producer SR Prabhu, also the treasurer at TFPC, has sought government’s intervention in the matter.

The strike has led to a huge backlog of unreleased new films. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is one of the films that is facing uncertainty over its release this month. The filmmakers had earlier said it will hit the screens on April 27. It remains to be seen whether the Rajinikanth-starrer will make it to the theatres as announced earlier.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd