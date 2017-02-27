Arvind Swami, Amala Paul in Tamil remake of Bhaskar the Rascal

Arvind Swami, Amala Paul in Bhaskar the Rascal Tamil remake Arvind Swami, Amala Paul in Bhaskar the Rascal Tamil remake

Director Siddique has roped in a promising star cast for the Tamil remake of his Malayalam hit film Bhaskar the Rascal. While Arvind Swami will reprise the role of Mammootty, Amala Paul will be playing Nayanthara’s role in the remake.

According to reports, the director had other Tamil actors in mind for the film. However, he finally zeroed down upon Arvind, who is under spotlight ever since he made a solid comeback with his 2015 hit film Thani Oruvan and went on to receive unanimous praise from the critics and fans for his performance in his last film Bogan. Siddique also reportedly tried to retain Nayanthara for the Tamil remake as well but, it didn’t materialise.

Amala Paul is now seemingly the top choice to reprise leading roles in remakes. She has already been roped in for the Malayalam and Kannada remakes of Hindi blockbuster film Queen. Confirming the news on signing Siddique’s film, Amala tweeted, “Yes a beautiful project enroute with a phenomenal duo @thearvindswami #directorSiddique.Thanku guys for all the love #Godspeed #highspirits.”

In the remake, Amala will be playing the role of a single mother. Meena’s daughter Baby Nainika, who won a lot of appreciation for her performance in Vijay’s 2016 hit film Theri, will be playing the role of Amala’s daughter. As per reports, the director has made a few changes to suit the taste of the Tamil film audience. However, the core storyline remains the same.

Siddique follows a pattern of making movies first in Malayalam and after they succeed at the box office, he remakes them in other languages. He has delivered two hit films with Vijay, including Friends (2001) and Kaavalan (2011). He also directed Salman Khan in 2011 film Bodyguard, which was the remake of his Malayalam film of the same name.

