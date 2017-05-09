Arjun Sarja shares never-seen-before Baahubali 2 on-set pictures, calls Prabhas a wonderful human being. See pics

Baahubali 2 on-set pictures Baahubali 2 on-set pictures

It seems like popular actor Arjun Sarja and his family were among the few privileged people who had an opportunity to get the first-hand experience of witnessing the making of India’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion. He is the latest celebrity to shower praises on director SS Rajamouli and Baahubali franchise protagonist Prabhas. Not just that, he has also shared some interesting pictures taken on the sets of Baahubali 2. The pictures seem to be snapped while filming of the romantic number, Hamsa Naava. In one of the pictures, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty can be seen in the outfits from the song.

“Hearty wishes to our sweetest heart and a wonderful human being the handsome PRABHAS. Jai ho BAHUBALI,” Arjun captioned a picture of himself with Prabhas. His daughter Aishwarya Arjun‏ also shared a star-studded group picture of herself posing with Baahubali team, including Rajamouli, Prabhas, Anushka and her celebrity parents. “Congratulations to the entire team of #Bahubali2 on the phenomenal success,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Baahubali 2 released on April 28 to an extraordinary response from the movie lovers both in India and aboard. The film is giving Hollywood films in the US a run for their money at the box office. The film started breaking previous records of India’s biggest blockbusters from the day one and hasn’t stopped achieving milestones in Indian cinema ever since then. While it showed the wealth and talents of Indian cinema to the world, it also taught Bollywood filmmakers a lesson that not just an excellent PR marketing strategy but the good content of a film will transcend the barriers of language and ensure a massive box office success.

Hearty wishes to our sweetest heart and a wonderful human being the handsome PRABHAS.

Jai ho BAHUBALI pic.twitter.com/CkGOFYHrOh — Arjun (@akarjunofficial) May 9, 2017

Congratulations to the entire team of #Bahubali2 on the phenomenal success 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/R83Oie9eF3 — Aishwarya Arjun (@aishwaryaarjun) May 9, 2017

Proud of our SENSATION one and the only RAJAMOULI garu @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/OqBKyPIQAj — Arjun (@akarjunofficial) May 9, 2017

In its second week, Baahubali 2 continues to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office across the country. According to trade sources, the film is expected to cross Rs 1500 crore at the worldwide box office in coming days. While several of Bollywood’s biggest titles struggle to gross Rs 100 crore in 10 days at the worldwide box office, Baahubali 2 raked in Rs 1000 crore within 10 days of its release setting a new benchmark for Indian films.

