Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda set to make Tamil debut

Vijay Devarakonda is shooting for Taxiwala in Telugu. Vijay Devarakonda is shooting for Taxiwala in Telugu.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda is really living the dream. After delivering back to back blockbusters in Telugu as a leading man, he is now set to enter the Tamil film industry. Studio Green on Saturday announced that it will be bankrolling Vijay’s debut Tamil film, which will be directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame.

“We are elated in collaborating with the south sensation @TheDeverakonda and @anandshank for our upcoming flick . #KollywoodWelcomesVijayDeverakonda @kegvraja,” read a tweet from Studio Green.

Vijay is riding on the success of his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which made him a household name down south. The contemporary Devdas-esque film, which was made on a low budget, went on to break box office records and creates waves across the industry.

The film is also being remade in Tamil as Varma, which will mark the acting debut of Dhruv, the son of Tamil superstar Vikram. The Tamil remake will be helmed by ace-filmmaker Bala and it is currently in the post-production stage.

Vijay is currently shooting for Taxiwala in Telugu, which is billed as a supernatural thriller. As the title suggests, the actor will be playing a cab driver in the film, which is helmed by Rahul Sankrityayan. The film has Priyanka Jawalkar as the female lead.

Vijay is also working on another film, which is directed by Parasuram. And he also plays a pivotal role in bilingual biopic film Mahanati. Vijay and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu play journalists, who trace the life story of legendary actress Savithri.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd