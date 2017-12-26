Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey to star in Jiiva’s comedy thriller

Shalini Pandey rose to fame with Arjun Reddy. Shalini Pandey rose to fame with Arjun Reddy.

Shalini Pandey became South film industry’s next big thing after the release of her debut Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Not so long ago, the actor had confirmed being a part of her Tamil debut titled 100 Percent Kadhal, which is the official remake of Tollywood blockbuster 100 percent Love. Now, Shalini has bagged another Tamil project with superstar Jiiva. The actor would be playing Jiiva’s love interest in the film, which will be a comedy-thriller.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the details of this new project. He wrote, “@Actorjiiva and #ArjunReddy gal @meshalinipandey come together for a new movie for #RUM Production house @All_In_Pictures. A Heist Comedy Thriller… #Mahabalipuram Dir #DonSandy to direct…” He also mentioned that the project is tentatively being called Jiiva 29.

Talking to TOI about the film, its producer Vijayaraghavendra said, “Don Sandy came up with this interesting script, an out-and-out laugh riot with some thriller elements. We wanted someone who can do both comedy and action pretty well, and felt Jiiva would be apt. As for the heroine, the role demanded someone fresh and talented. We chose Shalini Pandey, who has become a hot favourite in Tollywood and Kollywood after Arjun Reddy.”

Vikram Vedha fame Sam CS has been roped in as the composer while Ruben will take care of editing. The shoot of the film will begin from January 2018.

Meanwhile, Shalini has been shooting for 100 percent Kadhal since October. While the film is directed by Chandramouli, music would be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

