Ariyalur girl gets educational support from Vijay’s fan club

Rangeela, a girl from Ariyalur, has received funds from actor Vijay’s fan clubs known as Vijay’s Makkal Iyakkam, to pursue higher education. The actor had recently visited the house of Anitha, who had committed suicide as she was unable to secure a medicine seat. Anitha had scored 1176 marks out of 1200 and scored a cutoff of 196.75. However, she only secured 86 marks out of 720 in NEET exam, which was declared mandatory for admission by the Supreme Court.

Rangeela had allegedly approached an expelled member of the fans’ association who had duped her with promises of financial assistance. In a clarification, the fans’ association has now said that the club had no idea about the girl’s request. Furthermore, they have offered to bear the expenses for Rangeela to pursue her higher education at a college in Kanyakumari.

@actorvijay 's #VMI Ariyalur unit says an expelled member was responsible for the false promise to Student #Rangeela.. #VMI to help now..

Vijay who had earlier remained silent on the issue had made a statement with his visit to Anitha’s house. During the landmark Jallikattu protests at the Marina beach, the actor was seen to be a part of the crowd and also posted a video later supporting the cause. Anitha’s death had sparked an intense debate about NEET in the state. Many celebrities had condemned Anitha’s death and had spoken against NEET. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishal, Dhanush were among the several stars who expressed their regret. Rajinikanth had tweeted, “What has happened to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking this drastic step. My condolences to the family.” Music composer-actor G.V Prakash Kumar had also visited Anitha’s house to meet the grieving family, days after she ended her life.

