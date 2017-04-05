Aramm teaser: AR Rahman releases Nayanthara starrer teaser. Watch video

Aramm teaser: The movie is about the struggle of farmers in the time of water scarcity. Aramm teaser: The movie is about the struggle of farmers in the time of water scarcity.

Nayanthara has signed quite a few movies this year as the lead actor. Her recent release Dora also has her playing the main role, and for the first time in Tamil film history, this lead female actor got a cutout of herself raised at the Albert theatre. Her film release was no less than that of a male actor and this cutout just proves that she has made a place for herself in the male-dominated industry. It can also be seen that the movies she has signed so far are experimental, out-of-box scripts and directed by young filmmakers. Aramm is one such film that is based on water scarcity and how it affects the villagers whose main source of income is agriculture. The film is directed by debutant Gopi Nainar and also stars Kaaka Muttai fame Vignesh and Ramesh.

In this film, Nayanthara plays the role of a district collector who makes certain reformations in the village to bring about a positive change and if possible solve the problems that revolve around water scarcity. The teaser highlights the pain of the farmers and the many deaths caused by this problem, and also shows Nayanthara playing the role of a serious government official.

AR Rahman released the teaser on Twitter and said, “Here’s the teaser of #Aramm dedicated to our farmers. http://youtu.be/YXMYS-pwU7Y All the best @kjr_studios #Nayanthara #ArammForFarmers.”

This film also comes at a time when farmers in Tamil Nadu are going through a tough time because of the drought. In fact, the farmers had lost an entire crop season to the Cauvery row. The death toll due to the increase in debt and starvation had also resulted in a few members of the film industry like Vishal and Prakash Raj joining the farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

