Aramm jukebox: Nayanthara starrer’s music is an earthy mix. Watch video

Aramm is one of the many movies that Nayanthara will be seen in this year. What is special about this film is the fact that it deals with water scarcity in rural areas, which affects the livelihood of farmers in the region. Nayanthara, who plays the role of an district collector, tries to help these villagers and the hurdles she faces forms the crux of his story. The jukebox of the film directed by Minjur Gopi was released today and the songs reflect the setting of this movie beautifully.

Be it sad or happy, one is reminded of barren fields and tired farmers or green fields depending on the mood of the song. The jukebox also contains instrumentals, which sound contemporary and dramatic. Not many knew that Nayanthara had begun work for this project initially in 2016. When news broke that Minjur Gopi’s project with Nayanthara in the lead is about to be wrapped, it was a pleasant surprise for fans.

The film will also see Kaaka Muttai child artistes Vignesh and Ramesh play pivotal role in the film. Director Gopi Nainar made headlines when he claimed that director AR Murugadoss’s story for Kaththi starring Vijay was originally his idea. He had also filed a case in the Chennai City Civil Court.

In the meanwhile, Nayanthara is a part of multiple projects and is looking forward to the release of Imaikka Nodigal. This film will also see Bollywood director-actor Anurag Kashyap debut in Tamil film industry. She is also looking forward to Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Velaikkaran, Aaradugula Bullet and Love, Action, Drama.

