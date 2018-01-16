AR Rahman to score music for Sivakarthikeyan’s next

Sivakarthikeyan considers that his dream of working with AR Rahman is coming true. Sivakarthikeyan considers that his dream of working with AR Rahman is coming true.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is living his dream. The Velaikkaran star shared details about his next project, which he described as a ‘dream come true’ moment. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will be scoring the tunes for his next film, which will be helmed by Ravikumar R.

“One of my big dream is coming true.Happy and proud to be associated with our pride of india,the most beloved and respected @arrahman sir for My next film with Dir @Ravikumar_Tup (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The untitled flick will be bankrolled by RD Raja of 24AM Studios, who had also produced a few blockbusters of Sivakarthikeyan in the past. While the details of remaining cast and crew are not revealed, the film will hit the cinemas in 2019.

Ravikumar shot to fame with his debut movie Indru Netru Naalai, a science-fiction movie that came out in 2015. His next film with Sivakarthikeyan is also a sci-fi. “It is true that I’m doing a science-fiction film and we will make sure it will appeal to all kinds of audiences,” Sivakarthikeyan revealed recently while talking to his fans in Coimbatore at an event.

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Velaikkaran, which released during the last Christmas, mostly opened to favourable reviews from the critics and also did well at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for a village-based romantic film, which is directed by Ponram. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead and the film also stars Simran, Napoleon, Lal among others in pivotal roles.

