AR Rahman, Shashaa Tripathi bag National Awards for Kaatru Veliyidai’s songs

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, one of 2017s most debated films, has fetched two awards for its songs at the 65th National Film Awards announced on Friday. While the music director AR Rahman won the award for the film’s songs, Shashaa Tirupati bagged the best female playback singer award for the song “Vaan Varuvan”. Rahman also bagged the Best Background Score award for Bollywood film Mom, making it a clean sweep at the National Flim Awards this year.

AR Rahman has already bagged the National Awards on four earlier occasions for the films Laagan, Kannathil Muthamittal, Minsara Kanavu and Roja. With the latest two, he is said to be the only music composer with six National Awards, overtaking Ilaiyaraaja’s record of five National Awards. Shashaa Tirupati, on the other hand, bagged her first National Award for the soulful, heart-melting Kaatru Veliyidai number. While Kaatru Veliyidai opened to mixed responses, the film’s album gave us several chartbusters.

The 65th National Film Awards proved to be quite a year for the Mollywood industry as several Malayalam artistes walked off with honours. Thondimuthalam Driksakshiyum fetched the Best Supporting Actor award for Fahadh Faasil, Best Original Screenplay for Sajeev Pazhoor and also was adjudged the Best Malayalam Film of the year. Actor Parvathy earned a special mention for her performance in Take Off. Take Off also bagged the National Award for Production Design. Malayalam film Bhayanakam bagged the awards for Best Direction (Jayaraj) and Best Adaptive Screenplay (Jayaraj).

