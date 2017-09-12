AR Rahman to perform live at Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 audio launch in Dubai

AR Rahman to perform live at Rajinikanth’s 2.0 audio launch in Dubai. AR Rahman to perform live at Rajinikanth’s 2.0 audio launch in Dubai.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman gave a live performance at the audio release function of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Mersal in Chennai earlier this month. He performed a 20-minute concert set singing three songs from the music album and played a solo number on his piano enthralling the audience as many of them, including Vijay, saw Rahman’s live performance for the first time.

If the reports are to be believed, he will also repeat the same for the upcoming sci-fi film 2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. An audio release event will be held in Dubai, reportedly, on October 27. And the filmmakers have requested Rahman to give the live stage performance of the songs that he has composed for the mega-budget film at the grand event.

2.0 is director Shankar’s most ambitious project, which is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 450 crores. It is a sequel to the director’s 2010 blockbuster sci-fi drama Enthiran, which also had Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Rajinikanth will be seen as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot, the central characters of the franchise. And Akshay will play the main antagonist, evil scientist, Dr Richard. It will also mark his acting debut in the South Indian film industry. Actress Amy Jackson will also be seen in an important role.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shankar released a small behind-the-scenes video, ramping up the expectations of the audience. The film will hit the screens worldwide on 25 January 2018.

