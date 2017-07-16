AR Rahman on Wembley concert row: We try our best. We try to be honest

AR Rahman’s IIFA Rocks a big hit in New York AR Rahman’s IIFA Rocks a big hit in New York

Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman’s recent concert in London had sparked a controversy, after many trolled him on social media for singing mostly Tamil songs. The issue had garnered a polarising response from the fans and sparked a serious debate about music and the language barriers.

Reacting to the controversy, Rahman maintained his trademark composure and said he is ‘nothing without his fans’. “We try our best. We try to be honest. I love the way how people have supported for all these years without them I’m nothing. I’m grateful to all of them,” he told the media in New York, where he was attending IIFA Awards.

Rahman’s latest concert called ‘Netru, Indru, Naalai’ (Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow) in Wembley that was held on July 8 became one of the highly debated topics on social media after a few disgruntled fans allegedly walked out of the show as Rahman did not sing many Hindi songs.

Talking about the controversy, Rahman’s sister A R Raihanah told Times Now, “We did have a pretty good number of Hindi songs. There were some songs sung in Hindi like Humma Humma, Enna Sona, Dil Se Re and Dil Hai Chota Sa. I think we are Indians. We should not think small. We should think as Indians. It’s an Indian language. So, we should think beyond boundaries. Music is all about love and harmony.”

Many celebrities on social media have expressed their shock while slamming the trolls for targeting the maestro who has brought so many laurels for the country.

However, the fans at Rahman’s New York concert, IIFA Rocks, had no qualms about Tamil songs in the list. According to reports, Rahman ended the concert at 2 AM at MetLife stadium with his all-time blockbuster song Urvasi Urvasi of Tamil version. And the audience requested the maestro to sing the song ‘once more’. “It’s too late right,” said Rahman but he performed Humma Humma nevertheless, reported IANS.

Singers Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan were also part of the gig.

