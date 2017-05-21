AR Rahman at Cannes 2017: Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiyaan could’ve been Baahubali

AR Rahman talks on Baahubali 2 success at Cannes 2017 AR Rahman talks on Baahubali 2 success at Cannes 2017

Academy-award winning music composer AR Rahman is attending his first Cannes Film Festival, where he has gone to promote his upcoming mega-budget film Sangamithra. When he was asked about the effect of Baahubali’s success in the Indian film industry, the world renowned musician made a very interesting observation. ”I will tell you about Baahubali. Even before Baahubali, Shekhar Kapur wanted to make this film called Paani. He predicted this same thing around 7-8 years back. He kept trying, but then it slipped out,” he said.

“Then Kochadaiyaan could have been the Baahubali, but the animation and CG went wrong. So, it is not like Baahubali was the first one, there were many attempts, but they were failed attempts. It shows that the belief was right, but the steps were wrong. The Baahubali team was very lucky, they’re very talented, and they are very amazing people,” he added.

Rahman’s recent comments on Baahubali is akin to Kamal Haasan’s opinion on the success of the film. Earlier, Kamal had credited the humongous success of Baahubali to the makers for strongly believing in the franchise.

“I always felt the culture of India, the story, the vibrancy have the place in the world. You can see how yoga is influenced the world and other things have influenced the world but we ever took pride in that. Everybody wanted to do Ramayana or Mahabharata but we also need fantasy stories like this (Baahubali). This is probably one of the perfect ideas I would say and which can cut across religions and, cultures,” Rahman said, who will be making his debut as a director with the world’s first virtual-reality multi-sensory episodic feature film, Le Musk

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan plays the title role in the upcoming film Sangamithra, which follows the struggles and journey of a warrior queen to protect her kingdom. Actors Jayam Ravi and Arya will also be playing the lead roles in the film which is set in the 8th century AD. The film is the most ambitious attempt by hit filmmaker Sundar C, who has promised to deliver a better film than Baahubali. Like Baahubali, Sangamithra will also be split into two films and its budget is pegged at Rs 250 crore.

