Apple India names Anirudh Ravichander as brand ambassador

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander becomes brand ambassador for Apple India.

Young heartthrob Anirudh Ravichander is going places. He has been appointed by the Apple to represent its music service Apple Music in India. The young music composer confirmed the news on his Twitter page saying he was proud to be associated with the technology giant. “Proud and happy to be repping for Apple Music India (sic),” he tweeted.

Apple Music is a music-streaming service, which lets the users access exclusive songs, tracks and so on. Anirudh becomes the first south Indian musician to represent Apple Music in India. Musicians like Leon Bridges, Taylor are among the musicians who have been associated with Apple’s online music service.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Apple will nominate Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador in India. However, later it turned out to be false.

It won’t be wrong to say that Anirudh is India’s very own Justin Bieber. He found his claim to fame even before the release of his first film, 3, which also marked the directorial debut of Aishwarya Dhanush. After ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ song from the 2012 film leaked online, makers decided to release it officially on YouTube and the rest is history. The light-hearted song instantly became a rage and made waves back home and internationally.

Proud and happy to be repping for Apple Music India 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXviDVZL52 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 6, 2017

Since his first film, Anirudh has come a long way and has delivered a number of music albums for hit films like Ethir Neechal, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Kaththi, Vedalam among others, which went on to become chartbusters. He is currently busy with Thala Ajith’s highly-anticipated film Vivegam.

