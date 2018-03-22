Anirudh Ravichander not acting in Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila, says director

Director Nelson has clarified that Anirudh Ravichander is not acting in Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila. Director Nelson has clarified that Anirudh Ravichander is not acting in Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila.

After rumours that Anirudh Ravichander is acting in Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila, director Nelson has clarified that the young music composer is not acting in the film. It was said that Anirudh will have a ten-minute cameo as Nayanthara’s pair. But Nelson has rubbished the claims. “These are baseless reports. Anirudh has not played a cameo in the film,” he told Hindustan Times. The director reportedly also went to appreciate Anirudh’s musical work in the film. “As soon as Anirudh heard the story, he was excited to commence work. He’s taken very special care and worked on the film because he really liked the story,” said Nelson. Notably, a single by Anirudh was released recently and is topping the charts.

Anirudh seems to be making quite some news these days. A picture, reportedly, of the young composer is making viral waves on the internet. What’s so unique? He is dressed as a woman, decked up with jewellery and make-up. While there is some semblance, there is no confirmation that the young woman in the picture is truly Anirudh in disguise like the internet believes. However, that hasn’t prevented the picture from being shared widely on social media. The reason for why Anirudh might don such an avatar is also unknown.

Facing the camera is not new for the young composer who has featured in several of his own albums and songs. Apart from making an appearance in hits like “Gaali Vaaluga”, “Thara Local”, “Chennai City Gangsta” etc, Anirudh also has singles such as “Bewaja” and “Avalukenna” to his credit.

