Anirudh Ravichander bags Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj project

Anirudh will compose music for Rajinikanth for the first time with Karthik Subbaraj’s film. Anirudh will compose music for Rajinikanth for the first time with Karthik Subbaraj’s film.

It is celebration time for Anirudh Ravichander fans. The young composer has now bagged the biggest project in his career, a Superstar Rajinikanth film. The young composer has bagged Thalaivar’s next project with Karthik Subbaraj. Confirming the news, the producers Sun Pictures on Thursday tweeted about signing Anirudh for the project. “We are happy to announce that for the first time, @anirudhofficial will be composing the music for @superstarrajini’s movie, produced by @SunPictures. #SuperstarwithSunPictures (sic),” said the tweet.

As mentioned, this is the first time Anirudh would be scoring music for the Superstar. An elated Anirudh said the project was a dream come true. “Dreams do come true 🥁 and how 🤘🏻 Extremely delighted and elated to be scoring music for our Thalaivar, the one and only @superstarrajini 🙏🏻 Excited to join hands with one of my favourite directors @karthiksubbaraj,” he tweeted from his official handle. It will also be the first time Anirudh is scoring for Karthik Subbaraj. Notably, Anirudh is the son of Ravi Raghavendra who is Rajinikanth’s brother-in-law.

Dreams do come true 🥁 and how 🤘🏻

Extremely delighted and elated to be scoring music for our Thalaivar, the one and only @superstarrajini 🙏🏻 Excited to join hands with one of my favourite directors @karthiksubbaraj 😃@SunTV @sunpictures ☀💥 http://t.co/upNLMmdSQz — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) March 1, 2018

We are happy to announce that for the first time, @anirudhofficial will be composing the music for @superstarrajini’s movie, produced by @SunPictures.#SuperstarwithSunPictures pic.twitter.com/XEUQScF7NX — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) March 1, 2018

Anirudh who debuted as a music director in 2011 instantly became a rockstar with his viral hit “Why this Kolaveri di”. With few years, the composer has made massive strides composing music for big budget flicks starring some of the top stars in the industry. Anirudh has so far composed for Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Dhanush and several other stars. He also made his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan’s 25th film Agnyathathavasi. The album was a hit with several songs becoming chartbusters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd