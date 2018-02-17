Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath joins Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam

Appani Sarath bags role in Chekka Chivandha Vaanam Appani Sarath bags role in Chekka Chivandha Vaanam

Malayalam actor Sarath Kumar is fast emerging as the most sought-after artist in the Tamil film industry. The young actor, who hails from Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, has been signed to play a pivotal role in ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s next, which has been titled Chekka Chivandha Vaanam.

Sarath had just completed shooting for the upcoming action film Sandakozhi 2, which stars Vishal, when he received the offer to be part of the Ratnam’s multi-starrer. While he plays a villain in Sandakozhi 2, he has bagged a character role in Chekka Chivandha Vaanam. He will be joining the shoot from March.

Sarath’s claim to fame was his incredible performance as a cranky local rowdy in critically acclaimed Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. His debut performance won a unanimous thumbs up. So much so that he is popularly called Appani Sarath, in reference to the Appani Ravi character that he played in the film. He was one of the 86 actors, who made their onscreen debut with Angamaly Diaries.

Following which he played a key role in Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam, Pokkiri Simon. And he is also part of the upcoming film Odiyan. Besides Chekka Chivandha Vaanam and Sandakozhi 2, he is also part of an untitled Tamil film.

Chekka Chivandha Vaanam has an ensemble cast, including Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathy, Aravind Swamy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydar. Earlier Fahadh Fassil was roped in to play one of the leading men but he walked out of the project for some unknown reasons. Following which Arun Vijay was brought onboard.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman will score music for the upcoming film, which will be bankrolled by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd