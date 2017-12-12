Andrea Jeremiah is Chandra in Dhanush-Vetrimaran’s Vada Chennai, see photos

Andrea Jeremiah is gearing up for upcoming films, Vishwaroopam 2 and Vada Chennai. Andrea Jeremiah is gearing up for upcoming films, Vishwaroopam 2 and Vada Chennai.

This year is truly a brilliant year for Andrea Jeremiah. After a brilliant line-up of films (Taramani, Thupparivaalan and Aval), the talented actress is now filming for two big projects Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam and Dhanush’s Vada Chennai. After her ultra-chic looks from Taramani, Thupparivalan and Aval, now the actor has crossed over to the other side, sporting a girl-next-door look for Vada Chennai. Dressed in a simple saree, Andrea reminds us of her ‘Pachai Killi Muthucharam’ days. Tweeting out her look, she also revealed that her character’s name is Chandra in the Vetrimaran movie. Apart from Andrea and Dhanush, Vada Chennai also features Aishwarya Rajesh. The film is Dhanush’s third movie with Vetrimaran after the blockbusters Pollathavan and Aadukalam.

One of the things I love about being an actor is that I get to experience so much in the course of my work ! #horseriding has been on my list for a while now, and thanks to #Vishwaroopam2 & the #ota , I’ve found a new hobby 😍🐴 #setlife #lovemyjob pic.twitter.com/eeltZjq4hM — Andrea Jeremiah (@andrea_jeremiah) December 1, 2017

Andrea has also been shooting for Vishwaroopam 2 along with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in Chennai. The crew is said to be shooting their last schedule at the Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai. Donning the uniform, pictures of Andrea and Kamal Haasan from the spot went viral on social media. And looks like the Vada Chennai actor also picked up a new hobby while shooting for the movie. “One of the things I love about being an actor is that I get to experience so much in the course of my work ! #horseriding has been on my list for a while now, and thanks to #Vishwaroopam2 & the #ota , I’ve found a new hobby 😍🐴 #setlife #lovemyjob (sic),” tweeted Andrea. Notably, Andrea and Kamal have both sung for the film’s album.

