Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan: Rajinikanth lauds Simbu’s Ashwin Thatha character

Rajinikanth appreciates Simbu after watching Ashwin Thatha teaser Rajinikanth appreciates Simbu after watching Ashwin Thatha teaser

Superstar Rajinikanth has appreciated Simbu’s elderly role in the upcoming film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA. The Thalaivar, on Saturday, telephoned the AAA actor after watching the film’s new teaser. The latest promo video introduces the second character of Simbu in the film, in which he plays three different roles, including a 60-year-old man called Ashwin Thatha.

Simbu took to Twitter to share his excitement after receiving the call from Rajinikanth himself. “#Thalaivar @superstarrajini just called and appreciated #AshwinThathaTeaser .On cloud nine :) Super happy #Blessed overwhelmed & humbled,” he posted on his Twitter page.

The mannerisms and style of Simbu’s character, Ashwin Thatha, have a lot of similarities with Rajinikanth’s iconic role in 1999 film Padayappa. AAA is one of the much-awaited films this year, given that Simbu is playing a triple role for the first time. Earlier, Simbu had released a teaser introducing his other character in the film called Madura Michael, while his third role is still under wraps.

Read | Simbu’s AAA teaser: Ashwin Thatha character has Rajinikanth written all over it, watch video

Simbu had gained a lot of weight to play the elderly role in the film. He will now lose all of it while preparing to play a younger role. Simbu will be seen romancing Tamannaah Bhatia and Shriya Saran in the film. The makers are still searching for the third leading lady.

The shooting for the film is going on in full swing. The makers will soon head to Thailand to shoot an action scene in caves. AAA is directed by Ravichandran, who made his debut with 2015 adult comedy, Trisha Illana Nayanthara, which had music composer and actor GV Prakash in the lead. The Simbu-starrer is produced by Michael Rayappan under Global Infotainment banners and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

In the meantime, Simbu is also wrapping up his first music album for his friend Santhanam’s upcoming film Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd