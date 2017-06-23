Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan Part 1 or AAA movie review: Simbu, Tamannaah movie is for universal audience

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan Part 1 movie review: Shriya Saran is paired opposite Simbu’s character Madurai Michael. Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan Part 1 movie review: Shriya Saran is paired opposite Simbu’s character Madurai Michael.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA Part 1 is the first part of Silambarasan’s two-part film, also starring Tamannaah and Shriya Saran. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Michael Rayappan under the banner of Global Infotainment had created an interest among fans when it was announced that Simbu will be playing three roles. After Madurai Michael and Ashwin Thatha were introduced, the interest in the film increased. Simbu then announced that the film will actually feature him in four different roles and that they will release the movie in two parts.

The trailer featured Simbu delivering some great dialogues, and targeted at universal audience, the humour in this film is expected to be the highlight. People are also looking forward to seeing how the romance between Tamannaah and Ashwin Thatha begins. And the two other characters in the film? Well, that will only be revealed on the silver screen. The filmmakers might, in fact, hold on to that to create further interest in Part 2 of AAA.

The music for the film is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is Adhik Ravichandran’s second directorial after the critically thrashed but commercially successful Trisha Illana Nayanthara film. Though initially the film was shot with just one part in mind, it was after Simbu revealed about the fourth character that the team decided to release in two parts. We will have to wait and see if this straight out commercial film manages to entertain the audience, and what the critics have to say.

