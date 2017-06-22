Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan director Adhik Ravichandran: Audience reaction is my review, and their claps are my star ratings

Director Adhik Ravichandran talks about his second film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan starring Silambarasan, Tamannaah and Shreya Saran. Director Adhik Ravichandran talks about his second film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan starring Silambarasan, Tamannaah and Shreya Saran.

Adhik Ravichadran is looking forward to the first part of the two-part film, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA starring Silambarasan, Tamannaah and Shreya Saran in lead roles. He debuted in the Kollywood industry with the film Trisha Illana Nayanthara (TIL) starring GV Prakrash, Anandi and Simran. The film was a box office success, however, the critics found the film vulgar and inappropriate. There was a lot backlash, and even Simran had later said that she was not told about how her character would be perceived in the end. The younger generation whistled and clapped for GV’s dialogues in the theatres, but the director’s reputation was left tattered. So much so, Adhik was not even able to sign stars for his next movie. While producers were happy to back him, stars were worried that he would end up directing another ‘adult’ movie. In the midst of all this, one actor was ready to work with him. That was Silambarasan. In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the director spoke about his transition from facing the backlash to making a movie with Simbu playing the lead role. Here is the excerpt

How did working with Simbu come about?

After Trisha Illana Nayanthara, there was a lot of negativity around. My well wishers, in fact, told me that working on another movie might not be a wise decision after receiving so much flak for my debut film. In the midst of all this, Simbu called me and told me that I had done a good film. He told me how the film had it right when it came to audience reaction and wanted to hear a script. Initially, I did not have Simbu in my mind for AAA at all. So when he gave his nod for the project, it was a great boost for me as a director.

After TIL, how difficult was it to sign Tamannaah for the project?

We approached Tamannaah just after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, and she had just become star of a different level. So, even before I started to narrate the script, she said that she will only work in the project if the role is good. She had pointed out that content was important for her. So, I was hesitant. But once she heard the story she said that this was like a Bollywood commercial film and she was convinced that the role would work. After that, we have come to bond really well. She has been great to work with and has been the most supportive. When we needed to shoot a few more sequences after deciding on the sequel, she was happy to accommodate.

What is AAA all about? What kind of film is he offering to the audience this time?

All I know to make is straight commercial films. I think we need such films today. This movie is targeted at universal audience, meaning one can enjoy it as much with friends, as with family. I have also made certain changes to suit the lead actor’s personality and also kept in mind the expectations that fans have of him. In fact, I do not think that any other actor would have been so sportive when it comes to being the butt of comedy in their own film, or their close ones being used as comic fodder but he was great. Even when it comes to the dialogues that you see in the trailer, where he mentions his father T. Rajendar in a dialogue, he was completely okay with that. There is a two-and-half a minute sequence in the first part that I am sure will have people whistling in the theatre and clapping for it.

Will the AAA part 2 work? Will the audience remain interested to see what happens with his characters?

Initially, the film was not intended to be a two part film. However, once I had completed shooting and showed it to Simbu and a few other people, they all felt that there was too much content for one part. That was the reason why Simbu had revealed that there is a fourth character in the film. This was something that we had kept under wraps. Now, I believe that the audience will be interested because the film calls for a sequel. And, thankfully our producer was also happy with the development.

What about the critics for the film? Are you worried about the fate of your film after TIL?

Honestly speaking I am here to entertain the audience. My first film was thrashed by critics, but it did exceptionally well for the budget with which we had made the film. The filmmakers were happy with the business, and this was inspite of all the negative feedback from critics. I will also say that I am director who looks at the audience reaction, if I have entertained them and the money the film has made. I will not claim to be here because of my love for the ‘art’ of filmmaking, but I am here to entertain people. So their reaction in the theatre is my review and their claps is my star ratings. ​

