Anand Mahindra wants Rajinikanth Kaala ‘car throne’, Dhanush promises the Thar to him. See photos

The first look posters of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala had gone viral on the social media after they were unveiled by Dhanush last week. The posters were a big hit as it has heightened the curiosity of the audience about the upcoming gangster drama.

But, it seems like one of the posters did not just make Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman Mahindra Group, curious but also proud as the Thalaivar can be seen sitting on a Thar, the flagship production of his automobile company. He believes that the Thar used for the photo-shoot has become an artefact of sorts that is worth preserving in the museum. “When the legend @superstarrajini uses a car as a throne, it becomes a legend…#Thar,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I’d like to acquire it for our company auto museum.”

When one of the Twitter users suggested the automobile in the poster may be photoshopped, Anand responded, “The car that was photoshopped is still a collector’s item!” Who knew that Anand was such a big fan of Rajinikanth?

Buoyed by Anand’s enthusiasm, Dhanush assured the head of the Mahindra Group that he will make sure the vehicle reaches him after they complete shooting with it. “Thank you so much sir !!! The vehicle is being used by superstar for shoot currently. Once completed will ensure it reaches you (sic),” Dhanush tweeted at Anand.

“Fanatastic. Or maybe I should say-Wunderbar! Appreciate the response @dhanushkraja Good luck to you and the team,” Anand wrote back. For those who don’t know Wunderbar is German for “wonderful.” Dhanush got hooked to this word after watching Inglorious Bastards and even named his production house after it.

Rajinikanth at Kaala shooting spot Rajinikanth at Kaala shooting spot

You may ask, so where is this Mahindra’s auto museum? “It’s being planned. Cars being curated. Will most likely be in Kandivli, Mumbai,” revealed Anand on Twitter.

Kaala shooting got underway on Sunday in Mumbai. Director Pa Ranjith and his crew have been shooting for the film in Wadala. After a week, the team will move back to Chennai, where a replica of Dharavi is being built reportedly at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Kaala is said to be a story that revolves around a Tamil migrant who stands up for the Tamil population living in Mumbai and protects them from threats. The film is expected to have a lot of political relevance and amplify Rajinikanth’s ideological, setting up the stage for his impending arrival in active politics.

