It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, set for grand audio launch

Amy Jackson has wrapped up the shoot for Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. Amy Jackson has wrapped up the shoot for Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0.

Amy Jackson on Sunday announced on Twitter that the shoot for 2.0 has been wrapped up. She wrote, “Aaaand that’s a wrap for 2.0. The past 2 and a half years have been an absolute rollercoaster… but the outcome will knock ya socks offf!”

The shooting of 2.0, starring superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, came to an end with the completion of the remaining song that was shot on a grand set in Chennai. The filmmakers are said to have spent a fortune on the set, which was designed by art director Muthuraj for the song. The main star cast and crew will now be heading to Dubai, where the audio release function has been planned.

2.0 music album will be released on October 27 at a grand event at Dubai’s Burj Park. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has scored the tunes for the Rajinikanth-starrer.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made an interesting revelation regarding the film. He said director Shankar first approached him to reprise the lead role. Describing it as a blockbuster script, Aamir said even as he liked it, he couldn’t accept the role because he was unable to imagine himself replacing Rajinikanth in the film.

Akshay will be making his debut down south with this film. He plays the main antagonist.

Along with Rajinikanth and Akshay, the film also stars Amy Jackson.

Amy Jackson was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Freaky Ali (2016) but one can be sure that 2.0 is certainly one of the biggest projects that she has ever been a part of.

Amy shared that they have been shooting for the film for the past two and a half years. The film has been made on a huge scale that is quite bigger than the first one too. S. Shankar is known for making larger-than-life films and 2.0 will be another feather in his hat.

Aaaand that’s a wrap for 2.0. The past 2 and a half years have been an absolute rollercoaster… but the outcome will knock ya socks offf! — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) October 22, 2017

Amy’s look for the film was released earlier this month. With a black and silver outfit, it looks like Amy Jackson will play a futuristic robot in the film.

I’ve been dying to share this with you from the moment we started shooting! My look in @shankarshanmugh #2point0 pic.twitter.com/3BmeIlxViD — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) October 11, 2017

Lyca Production is bankrolling the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran at the cost of more than Rs 400 crore, making it the second most expensive film in Asia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd