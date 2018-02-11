Amala Paul says #MeToo: He was ready to trade me off like a meatloaf

Amala Paul recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police. Amala Paul recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police.

South Indian actor Amala Paul recounted the sexual harassment incident that she was subjected to recently while opinioning that it was women’s responsibility to ensure those who harass them don’t get away with their actions. She also thanked the chief of Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council and actor Vishal for extending his support.

“Thank you Vishal for standing by me and assuring me that I must not let it go, and I didn’t, now I believe it’s every woman’s duty, to not let it go and stand for themselves. He was ready to trade me off like a meatloaf, his guts make me sick, his existence makes me sick #MeToo,” Amala wrote on her Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Amala filed a police complaint against a businessman for talking to her in an inappropriate manner in her private space. In her complaint, she alleged that the man in question approached her and spoke like “he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour.” The incident took place when she was practicing for her upcoming show in Mayalaisa, a man entered her personal space prompting her to seek the legal action.

Following her complaint, the police arrested a businessman named Azhagesan in Chennai.

Vishal was the first celebrity to express his solidarity with Amala. “Hats off to ya guts @Amala_ams for yr boldness in the recent incident. Salute u.needs a lot of determination and guts to move a case on sexual harassment.sincere thanks to the police dept for the swift action taken.case filed.hope these culprits learn a lesson,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

