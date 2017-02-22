Amala Paul, A L Vijay granted divorce

Tamil director A L Vijay and Amala Paul (file photo) Tamil director A L Vijay and Amala Paul (file photo)

The news that shook Kollywood last August has finally reached its legal conclusion. Tamil star Amala Paul and director A L Vijay were granted divorce by a court on Tuesday after being separated for less than a year. The couple tied the knot on June 12, 2014 after dating for almost four years.

According to a report in IndiaGlitz, the duo got their divorce from District Family Court in Chennai by Justice Deepika after they applied for it earlier in the day. Though the exact reason for their separation is not known but there were rumours suggesting Amala had decided to end the marriage after she was stopped from pursuing her career by Vijay’s family.

More from the world of Entertainment:

However, Vijay had issued a statement denying the rumours and said only he and Amala know the truth of their relationship. “When Amala wanted to continue her career in films, I supported her to the best of my ability. And she continued acting even after marriage. The new-found accusations that I or my family were stopping her from work is completely untrue,” he had said in a statement.

One of Amala’s friend had also told Manorama Online, “She was pained by the treatment meted out to her in her husband’s house and her interests were never cared for. Vijay on the other hand, had treated Amala well, as his wife and as an actor.”

Amala acted in AL Vijay’s 2011 critically acclaimed film ‘Deviamagal’ with Vikram and also played the female lead in the director’s 2013 flick ‘Thalaiva’ with actor Ilaythlapathy Vijay.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd