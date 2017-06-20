Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Simbu’s AAA set for an epic box office clash on Eid

Allu Arjun, Simbu and Salman Khan films to clash at box office Allu Arjun, Simbu and Salman Khan films to clash at box office

This Eid, at least five most-awaited films will release down south, which will spark a huge battle for screens across the states. Actor Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan, Simbu’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA, Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ and Prithviraj’s Tiyaan will release worldwide on the same day. As if it is not enough, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Tubelight will also hit us on the same day, adding more pressure on the exhibitors and distributors, mainly multiplex screens.

Two upcoming Tamil films withdrew from the race due to the heavy competition at the box office. Director Selvaraghavan’s comeback film Nenjam Marappathillai that was earlier speculated to release on Eid was postponed by a week. Actor Vishnu Vishal’s Katha Nayagan that was also supposed to hit the screens on June 23 has postponed the release without a new date. “Hii guys…KATHANAYAGAN not releasing on june 23rd as announced before…cant compete with too many films :) next date to b announced soon:),” Vishnu had posted on his Twitter.

The films like Katha Nayagan and Nenjam Marappathillai did not stand a chance against these big releases. Allu, Simbu and Salman enjoy a huge fan following across south of India. And allotting screens to them is indeed a stressful job for the theatre owners. Sample this: Tamil Nadu has 1050 screens. Out of these, AAA and Vanamagan, under the assumption that all these theatres will screen new films, will dominate around 900 screens. And there is also a good demand at multiplex screens for new Bollywood releases, especially in Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore, according to reports. The buzz is that the makers of DJ are also planning a wide release for DJ in Tamil Nadu.

However, DJ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has no major rival to worry about at the box office. According to earlier reports, the total number of screens pegged at 1,800 in Telugu states and DJ is likely to play on the majority of them.

In Kerala, at least five new Malayalam films, including Tiyaan, Fahadh Faasil’s two movies, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Role Models, Avarude Ravukal, Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Oru Cinemakaran, are all set to release on June 23. Needless to mention, the movie-goers love for Tamil films and Allu’s films is also there.

Well, not just theatre owners and producers, with so many options, even fans will have a tough time deciding which one to watch ‘first day, first show.’

