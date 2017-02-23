Allu Arjun’s debut Tamil film called off?

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s Tamil film called off Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s Tamil film called off

In what could come as a disappointment to the fans of Telugu star Allu Arjun, his much-hyped Tamil-Telugu film with director Linguswamy may have been shelved. According to reports, after wrapping up the shooting of Duvvada Jagannadham, he will join the sets of director Vamsi Paidipally’s film. Earlier, he was expected to start shooting for Linguswamy ‘s film.

The film would have marked the debut of the Telugu star in Tamil. “Allu Arjun will next work on Vamsi’s project which will be launched in April. Lingusamy’s film has interested the actor; however, the director is having a few differences with the producer over investment and other issues, so as of now, the film’s fate hangs in balance,” a source was quoted as saying in a Deccan Chronicle report.

In September, Allu Arjun along with Lingusamy and producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green announced the project in Chennai at a press meet, much to the excitement of his fans in Kollywood. However, now it seems either the project has been called off or put on hold indefinitely.

Earlier reports also suggested that the film faced uncertainty before it was officially announced. According to reports, after Lingusamy narrated the story to Allu Arjun, the project was put on hold due to unknown reasons and the director approached Junior NTR with a different subject.

However, Allu Arjun reportedly phoned Lingusamy to clear differences and expressed his willingness to go ahead with the film. Allu Arjun is a known face among Tamil film audience as his Telugu movies were dubbed in Tamil in the past. His movies are also major cash churners at the Kerala box office.

While fans may have to wait longer to see Allu Arjun in a Kollywood film, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s Tamil debut shooting is going on at a steady pace. The bilingual film is directed by ace filmmaker A R Murugudoss.

