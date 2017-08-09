Ajith’s Vivegam, Vijay’s Mersal satellite rights fetch record earnings

Ajith’s Vivegam, Vijay’s Mersal are the most-awaited films in Tamil this year. Ajith’s Vivegam, Vijay’s Mersal are the most-awaited films in Tamil this year.

The satellite rights of upcoming films Vivegam starring Thala Ajith and Mersal starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay have fetched a record price for their respective makers even before their theatrical releases. According to reports, Zee Tamil has purchased the television rights of Vijay-starrer, while the industry giant SUN TV has bagged Ajith’s film. However, the price details of the both the deals remain undisclosed.

In the last few years, television channels have increasingly shown less interest in buying satellite rights of new films due to various reasons, including rampant cable-TV piracy in Tamil Nadu. According to recent reports, last year there were no takers for satellite rights of about 300 films, including blockbusters like Kabali and Theri.

This year, satellite rights of several big-ticket films have already been sold.

Thala Ajith’s forthcoming film spy-thriller captured the imagination of the audience ever since an international publication released the look of Ajith in the film. The buzz around the film only grew strong after the filmmakers released the first look poster unveiling the ripped physique of the actor. The film will hit the screens August 11.

Vivegam is director Siva’s third film with Ajith. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered hits like Veeram and Vedhalam. The music of the film, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already become a major hit.

Mersal, meanwhile, is another most-awaited film that will release in October. Director Atlee has assembled a dream team of actors and technicians for the big-ticket film. Vijay plays a triple role in the film. He will be seen as a villager and magician. The third role is still kept under wraps.

