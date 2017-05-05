Ajith’s Vivegam teaser release date advanced to May 11

Ajith’s Vivegam teaser to be out soon Ajith’s Vivegam teaser to be out soon

Director Siva has officially confirmed on Friday that the teaser of Ajith’s upcoming Vivegam will be released on May 11. It was announced that the teaser will come out on May 18 earlier. The filmmakers advanced the release date by a week as they didnot want to keep the fans waiting any longer. “Sai sai with the blessings of the almighty teaser #vivegam is ready ,preponing the teaser release date to 11th may Thursday,” wrote Siva on his Twitter account. The teaser is said to be one-minute long.

The filmmakers recently released a new poster featuring Ajith in a bloody avatar on the occasion of the actor’s 46th birthday. Vivegam has been the leading topic of discussion among the Kollywood fans on social media ever since the film went on the floors. And the buzz only grew stronger by leaps and bounds after Ajith flaunted his chiselled physique in the first look poster. The actor, who is not known for taking his workouts seriously, has gone an extra mile to help Siva’s vision of making a James Bond-esque film in Tamil cinema. Ajith plays a top intelligence officer in the film. His looks have already taken the internet by storm.

🙏🙏Sai sai with the blessings of the almighty teaser #vivegam is ready ,preponing the teaser release date to 11th may Thursday🙏🙏 — siva+director (@directorsiva) May 5, 2017

The shooting of the film mostly took place in the European locations. Vivegam is a highly-awaited film in Tamil this year and it is also one of the most expensive films in the career of Ajith. The expenditure of the film so far is reportedly pegged at Rs 100 crore already even as its production is still underway. The filmmakers recently sold the Hindi dubbing and satellite rights of the film to Mumbai-based Goldmine Tele films for a huge price. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s popularity in North India seemed to have worked in favour of the film.

Vivegam also has a huge star cast, including Vivek, who will me making his debut as an antagonist in this film. It also has Kajal Agarwal and Akshara Haasan as female leads. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander scoring tune second time for an Ajith film after Vedalam. The film is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

