Ajith’s Vivegam released Surviva song teaser and it is going crazy viral, watch video

Ajith’s Vivegam released teaser of song Surviva and it has already caught the fancy of fans. Ajith’s Vivegam released teaser of song Surviva and it has already caught the fancy of fans.

Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam seems to be the gold standard among Tamil films. The buzz around Ajith’s film, his second in two years after 2015’s Vedalam, is so high that the moment makers release a tit-bit, it immediately goes viral among the actor’s fans. The teaser of Surviva, the first song from Vivegam, was released midnight and it has already been viewed almost half a million times. The song is a foot-tapping number which merges Tamil and English lyrics to come up with a song that will stay with you.

Vivegam’s Surviva also brings together the hit team of Anirudh with director Siruthai Siva and Ajith Kumar. The last time they worked together, the film was Vedalam and the hits people still remember are ‘Don’t You Mess With Me,’ ‘Uyir Nadhi Kalangudhae’ and ‘Aaluma Doluma’. This time as well, given the buzz around Vivegam and Ajith playing a spy, audience is expecting nothing less than magic. Going by the Surviva teaser, the team is on the right track. Vivegam will have six songs, and they will all be different genres that will make the mass audience happy. Vivegam is written and directed by Siruthai Siva, who is teaming up with Ajith for the third time, after Veeram and Vedalam.

Watch Vivegam song Surviva teaser

Vivegam is being produced by Sathyajyothi Films and has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan as the female leads. The Ajith film will also see Vivek Oberoi playing the baddie, which also marks his Tamil debut. According to Forbes, the Ajith alreadt ranks among the top stars in India, having delivered one among the top 15 blockbuster films of 2015 in Vedalam. It is also the third biggest Tamil hit of the year after Baahubali: The Beginning and I.

The film also stars Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran and Appukutty. Shot mostly in Europe, Vivegam is a spy thriller which made the news when Ajith shed a lot of weight for the film and revealed his six-pack avatar. Such was the craze around Ajith’s buff avatar that there were many leaks of his photos from the set too. The film’s teaser got a lot of traction and Ajith’s fanclubs ensured it got record hits soon. The film will release in June 2017

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd