Ajith’s Vivegam shoot complete, second single ‘Thalai Viduthalai’ to release on July 10, says Siva

Director Siva’s Vivegam, starring Ajith, is among the most-awaited films to release in the second half of this year down south. The film’s recently released first single, Surviva, took the internet by storm and created its own record. Buoyed by the huge response from the audience, the filmmakers on Friday announced that the second song titled “Thalai Viduthalai” will be unveiled on July 10 at 6 PM.

The soon-to-be-released song is special because it’s written by director Siva himself. “‘Thalai Viduthalai’ – The next single from #Vivegam releases on Monday 10th July at 6pm. Our @directorsiva turns full-fledged lyricist (sic),” wrote composer Anirudh Ravichander.

After filming for more than seven months, the shooting of Vivegam came to an end on Thursday. The director thanked everyone for their support while announcing the news on his Twitter page. “Sai sai withblessing of god,successfullyhappily completed #vivegam shoot thalafans,media friendscinemalovers,my team,respective families (sic),” he wrote.

The film marks the debut of Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan. Both the actors were thrilled to be part of the film and thanked the director for giving them the opportunity. “An incredible & an unforgettable experience working with “@directorsiva , #Ajith Anna & the #Vivegam team The countdown begins #Thala fans!,” Vivek tweeted.

“Finally finished the shoot for #Vivegam.Thank you @directorsiva for letting me be part of this project.Thank you &ajith sir for being supportive. Feel ive grown with this project.Would also like to thank the entire Vivegam team for being patient & Congratulations. One of the most hardworking team ive ever met (sic),” Akshara said in a series of tweets.

Vivegam is the most popular film in the career of Ajith. The filmmakers have reportedly spent more than Rs 100 crore for this espionage-triller, which is said to be director Siva’s attempt to make a James Bond-esque film in Tamil. The majority of the shooting took place in European locations. Ajith has also gone the extra mile to look the part in the film. His transformation to play an Interpol officer has swept everyone off their feets. The film is expected to hit the screens next month.

