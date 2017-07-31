Ajith’s Vivegam passes the censor board test, gets a release date

Ajith’s Vivegam clears censor board Ajith’s Vivegam clears censor board

The censor board on Monday passed Thala Ajith’s much-awaited film Vivegam with a U/A certificate, paving way for its worldwide release on August 24. The forthcoming espionage thriller is directed by Siva, who has delivered two box office hits in the past with Ajith. “Sai sai #vivegam from 24th august super happy god bless us all (sic),” tweeted Siva announcing the release date.

The high-voltage scenes in the film are said to be the main reason as to why the Censor board awarded it a U/A certificate. Before Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect, the filmmakers would have bent over backwards to get a clean ‘U’ certificate as it would have made the film eligible for the 30 percent tax exemption from the state government. However, post-GST the filmmakers are obliged to pay up 28 percent in entertainment tax.

Vivegam is by far the most-awaited film in Ajith’s illustrious career. After filming for more than seven months, the shooting of Vivegam came to an end earlier this month.

The filmmakers have reportedly spent more than Rs 100 crore for this espionage-triller, which also makes it the most expensive Ajith film yet. The majority of the shooting took place in European locations. Ajith has also gone the extra mile to look the part in the film. His transformation to play an Interpol officer has swept everyone off their feets.

The film also marks the Tamil debuts of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the love interest of Ajith.

Sai sai 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#vivegam from 24th august super happy god bless us all 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — siva+director (@directorsiva) July 31, 2017

Vivegam will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Vivekam

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd