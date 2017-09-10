Ajith undergoes surgery after sustaining shoulder injury during Vivegam shoot

Ajith suffered injury during Vivegam shoot Ajith suffered injury during Vivegam shoot

Thala Ajith underwent a surgery after sustaining a serious injury to his shoulder while shooting for his film Vivegam in Bulgaria. The two-hour long surgery took place at Kumaran Hospital on Thursday. The operation is successful and the actor is recovering well, said reports.

Incidentally, when director Siva narrated the story of Vivegam, Ajith was on crutches. In 2015, he had to undergo a knee surgery due to the injury he suffered on the sets of Vedalam. Looking at his condition, Siva had his doubts as to how can Ajith pull off this role as it demanded him to perform a lot of stunts. But, Ajith bounced back and even went an extra mile of building a ripped physique for the role.

While Vivegam mostly received a poor rating from critics for Siva’s writing, Ajith was unanimously praised for his hard work, which was evident on the screen. The main stay of Vivegam was its high-voltage action sequences, which were performed by Ajith himself without using a body double.

Vivegam, which was made on a lavish budget of Rs 120 crore, has earned more than Rs 100 crore in the domestic market alone. The film is the third outing of Siva with Ajith, after Veeram and Vedalam.

Siva is also expected to helm Ajith’s next project, which is rumoured to be a period film. Even as Siva reportedly has been getting a lot of offers from other actors, he’s keen on doing another project with Ajith. Reports also suggest that Sathya Jyothi Films, which produced Vivegam, may bankroll the next Ajith-Siva film.

