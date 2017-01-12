Ajith’s Thala 57 will be like a James Bond film, says Anirudh Ravichander

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander expressed that Thala Ajith’s upcoming action film – tentatively called AK 57 or Thala 57 – is being made at par with international standards. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander expressed that Thala Ajith’s upcoming action film – tentatively called AK 57 or Thala 57 – is being made at par with international standards.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander said Thala Ajith’s upcoming action film – tentatively called AK 57 or Thala 57 – is being made at par with international standards, adding that its music will also be new and very different compared to their previous film, Vedalam.

Talking about working with Thala Ajith for the second time, Ravichander said, “I’ve not seen a gentleman like Ajith sir. He is very encouraging and he never interferes with my work. The film director (Siva) and I are trying to satisfy his fans with this project.”

Talking about the music, he said Thala 57 is different genre compared to Vedalam, so the tunes will also be different.

“While composing the Aaluma Dolumai song for Vedalam, I wanted it to become an unforgettable song for Ajith fans, which it did. And it also became the biggest hit in my career after Kolaveri Di,” he said.

“After Vedalam, the expectation of the audience from our team is really high. And we are trying to live up to it. Thala 57 is a different premise, It will be stylish like a James Bond film. So obviously the music will also be new and different,” he said, adding that the composition is going on in full-swing.

Ajith’s Thala 57 is directed by Siruthai Siva, which also marks his third collaboration with the actor. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam.

The untitled flick is said to be a spy-thriller and is one of the most-anticipated films of 2017. The film crew was recently shooting some action scenes in Europe.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi plays the main antagonist in his Tamil debut. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and expected to release in April this year.

