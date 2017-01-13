Ajith’s Thala 57 leaked stills reveal important scene, makers upset. See pics

Ajith’s Thala 57 location pictures leaked Ajith’s Thala 57 location pictures leaked

The makers of Ajith’s upcoming film Thala 57 are reportedly upset after working stills from the sets of their European schedule were leaked online. The pictures showing film’s cameraman Vetri working with a group of foreign actors wielding heavy guns seems like a recreation of real-life scenario in Iraq and Syria, where members of terror groups move around the cities with deadly weapons without any restrictions.

The film crew is said to be shooting an action portion, which revolves around the wave of terror attacks in the Europe, said reports. Following the leak, director Siva has reportedly upped the security at the shooting spot to prevent such leaks in the future.

This is not the first time a working still from the shooting location of Thala 57 has been leaked online.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Ajith was very after an Austria location picture leaked, revealing Ajith’s look in the spy-thriller. In order to maintain the sanctity of the film, he had also issued strict guidelines to the film’s crew. He had directed all crew members to stop taking photographs and videos with their mobile phones while they are on the set. He had also stopped posing for photographs with fans and crew members in the middle of the shooting, said reports.

Recently, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has said Thala 57 is being made at par with international standards and will be like a James Bond film. The first look poster of the film is expected to be released by the end of January. Thala 57, also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.

Ajith’s Thala 57 is directed by Siruthai Siva, which also marks their third collaboration. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film produced by Sathya Jyothi Films is expected to release in April this year.

