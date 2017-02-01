Ajith’s Thala 57 is a trilogy, first look poster on Thursday

Ajith’s Thala 57 first look poster to release on Thursday Ajith’s Thala 57 first look poster to release on Thursday

In a few hours, the fans will get to see the first official glimpse of Thala Ajith’s highly-anticipated film. The makers of the espionage thriller are expected to unveil the first look poster of the film, which is tentatively called Thala 57 or AK 57, along with its official title.

Meanwhile, Thala 57 is said to be the first film of the three-part franchise, in which Ajith plays a spy. Reportedly, the filmmakers have already developed storylines for the second and third part too.

Ever since the picture from the sets of Thala 57 in Carinthia, Austria was leaked online last year, the film has become one of the most discussed topics among Kollywood fans on social media. Although the filmmakers have been unhappy about it, the on-set pictures that leaked online have done more good than harm for the film.

One of the major attraction of the film is Ajith’s physical transformation. The actor is not known for taking his workouts seriously. But, he has lost a lot of weight and gained a lot of muscle to look the part for his forthcoming film, in which he plays an international spy.

Thala 57 is said to be director Siva’s attempt to make a James Bond-esque film in Kollywood. A host of on-set pictures were leaked recently revealing an important action sequence shot in a European location with a group of foreign actors, adding to the fan frenzy around the film.

The film has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the antagonist in the film, which also marks his debut in Tamil. Actor Kamal Haasan’s youngest daughter Akshara Haasan is also making her debut in Kollywood with the film. Actor Kajal Agrawal is also a part of the film.

This film marks Siva’s third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

