Vivegam star Ajith takes a stand against online trolling, issues an unconditional apology

Actor Ajith, fondly known as Thala, has taken a strong stand against trolling and online abuse by his fans and also has apologised unconditionally for any harm caused. In a recent statement released by his legal counsel, the actor has stated that he has not authorised any individual, group, associations or social media handles to express statements on his behalf.

It also clarified that the actor has no official account on any social media platforms, especially Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram.

However, the statement added that there are a few “unauthorised self-proclaimed individuals, groups passing off their personal views and opinions on social and political issues under the guise and likeness of our client (Ajith Kumar), through unauthorised use of our client’s name and image”.

The statement further observed that such persons have trolled members from the film fraternity, journalists, critics amid others. “While it is important to identify such miscreants to be held accountable, our client unconditionally apologises for any hurt or harm caused, knowingly or unknowingly,” the statement said.

The popular actor while thanking his genuine fans and media for the support he received also reiterated his stand to not have official fan clubs. The actor had surprised many when he disbanded his fan clubs a couple of years back. Ajith’s Vivegam is set to release on August 24.

The statement comes at a time when recently, a senior woman journalist was abused online by Vijay’s fan for making a negative remark about the actor’s movie Sura. Vijay had issued a statement as well, saying that everyone has a right to have an opinion and requested his fans not to share “hurtful and wrong views” about women on social media.

