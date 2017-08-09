Ajith-starrer Vivegam editor Ruben describes film’s stunts as jaw-dropping and unbelievable

Editor Ruben says action in upcoming Tamil spy thriller Vivegam, which he describes as “truly international film”, will be “jaw-dropping” and “unbelievable”. Editor Ruben says action in upcoming Tamil spy thriller Vivegam, which he describes as “truly international film”, will be “jaw-dropping” and “unbelievable”.

Directed by Siva, the film is slated for August 24 release.

“‘Vivegam’ is truly an international spy film with all the goosebumps moments. Ajith sir’s screen presence is like a massive thunder. He has done a mind-blowing job. The stunt sequences he has done are just jaw dropping and unbelievable,” Ruben said in a statement.

In the film, shot predominantly across picturesque locations in Europe, Ajith plays a secret agent. On teaming up with Siva for the second time, Ruben said, “My chemistry with Siva sir is so good that I enjoy working with him. The belief he has in me makes me go the extra mile.”

The film features Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal as husband and wife. Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi will be seen in pivotal roles. The full album of Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam was released on music streaming platform Saavn recently. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The album has six songs and a reprise of the melody Kaadhalada. Anirudh’s songs might be high on guitar and low on variety, but checks the boxes required for a commercial vehicle like Vivegam.

Vivegam was certified U/A by Censors and is slated for an August 24 release. The espionage-thriller has reportedly been made on a grand budget of more than Rs 100 crore, making it the biggest Ajith movie yet.

