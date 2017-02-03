Ajith’s six-pack abs in Vivegam impress Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s what SRK said

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan praises Ajith’s new look in Vivegam. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan praises Ajith’s new look in Vivegam.

Thala Ajith’s fit avatar for his upcoming film Vivegam has created a fan frenzy on social media and even celebrities can’t stop themselves from going gaga over his physical transformation. The actor, who has never bothered about his paunch before, now has six-pack abs and a chiselled bod. The latest to react to Ajith’s sculpted torso, which was revealed in the first look poster that took the internet by storm on Thursday, is Shah Rukh Khan. SRK himself inspired millions of his fans to be fit when he showed off his washboard abs for the first time in 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The actor again has an impressive body in Raees.

When one of Ajith’s fans asked Shah Rukh what does he think about his one-time co-star’s new physique, the Raees actor said, “Awesome.” Shah Rukh and Ajith have acted together in 2001 film Asoka. While Ajith has been notorious for not talking to the media, Shah Rukh had mentioned his experience of working with the south Indian star a few times and has always spoken highly of him.

Meanwhile, Kollywood celebrities haven’t stopped praising Ajith’s new look.

“Nee Vaa Thala ️Meendum Therikkavidalama #Vivegam,” tweeted Vivegam’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander, a rough translation being, “Come on Thala, let’s rock again.”

“Ppaaahhh !!! UNBELIEVABLE Dedication and Hardwork has got itself a new name —– #THALA,” tweeted actor Shanthnu.

“Thala looks terrific,” said Sivakarthikeyan.

“Visual delight #AK57FirstLook #Vivegam #ComingSoon #CantWait,” tweeted Kajal Aggarwal, who is playing the female lead in the upcoming Ajith-starrer.

“Waking up to this! This man such an inspiration #AjithSir #Thala57 #Vivegam @MsKajalAggarwal can’t wait to watch it!,” tweeted Nisha Aggarwal, actor Kajal’s sister.

Ppaaahhh !!! UNBELIEVABLE 🌟💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Dedication and Hardwork has got itself a new name —– #THALA 💪🏻🌟 pic.twitter.com/c9ZMVHXsHx — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) February 2, 2017

Vivegam boasts an all-star cast including, Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan among others. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and expected to release in April this year.

