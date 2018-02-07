D Imman to compose music for Ajith-Siva’s Viswasam?

Yuvan Shankar Raja who opted out of the Ajith starrer due to unknown reasons. Yuvan Shankar Raja who opted out of the Ajith starrer due to unknown reasons.

When it is a film that involves Thala Ajith, there is bound to be excitement. Ajith’s next project Viswasam has been making headlines right from the first announcement. The latest buzz is that music composer D.Imman might come on board to take care of the tunes. Amid the grapevine buzz, director Shakti Soundar Rajan, with whom Imman collaborated on Tik Tik Tik, took to Twitter to congratulate the music composer. “Congrats @immancomposer for deservingly bagging #Thala’s #Viswasam!!!,” he tweeted. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the makers.

The makers’ original choice was Yuvan Shankar Raja who opted out of the film due to unknown reasons. While reports suggested that Anirudh Ravichander was the frontrunner, looks like D.Imman might bag the project. Viswasam is said to be a total-rural entertainer, a forte that comes easily for Imman. If the speculations confirm, this would be the first Imman is composing for Thala Ajith. Notably, Imman recently touched the magic number 100 and looks like the composer might have more reasons to celebrate.

Viswasam is Ajith’s fourth movie with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Even though Vivegam was panned by the critics, the buzz around Viswasam is strong, thanks to Ajith’s loyal fanbase. Recently, Lady Superstar Nayanthara was brought on board as the female lead. This will be their fourth film together as well after Billa, Aegan and Aarambam. There is speculation that Vikram Vedha fame Shraddha Srinath might be a part of the project as well.

