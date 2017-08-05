Ajith sir did not use body doubles for stunts in Vivegam: Serge Crozon Cazin

Serge Crozon Cazin is one of the five members in Ajith’s team in Vivegam. Serge Crozon Cazin is one of the five members in Ajith’s team in Vivegam.

While the excitement around Ajith-starrer Vivegam is reaching higher peaks every day, Hollywood stuntman Serge Crozon Cazin has said that the star has performed the stunts sans body doubles in the high-octane action movie.

Known for his work in movies such as Casino Royale, 300: Rise of an Empire and ‘The Transporter Refueled, Serge plays the role of a member from Ajith’s five-person team in the movie.

“I must say the stunts Ajith sir has pulled off were incredible. He did all the action sequences himself, without using body-doubles. He is a perfectionist and a hard worker. We both interacted a lot and I enjoy every bit of it,” Serge said.

The African-born stuntman also revealed that he did not know about the massive following Ajith has until he completed shooting. “I discovered what a big star Ajith sir is and the tremendous celebrity status he enjoys only after I finished my portions and came back home. He was so simple and humble on the sets. Working with him was a memorable experience,” he said.

Serge also said that it was an honour for him to enter Indian cinema through an “international project” like Vivegam, “I attended an interview with Director Siva and got this role. I was highly impressed with Director Siva’s ability to visualise and to clearly know what he wants. I am sure the Indian audience will thoroughly enjoy this truly international movie,” he said.

Vivegam was certified U/A by Censors and is slated for an August 24 release. The film also stars Kajal Agarwal, Akshara Haasan, and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The espionage-thriller has reportedly been made on a grand budget of more than Rs 100 crore, making it the biggest Ajith movie yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd