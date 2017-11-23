Ajith’s next with Siva titled Viswasam

Visvasam is Ajith and Siva’s fifth collaboration. Visvasam is Ajith and Siva’s fifth collaboration.

Director Siva will be collaborating with Thala Ajith yet again. The project, which has been titled Viswasam, is Siva’s fourth consecutive directorial outing with Tamil star Ajith after delivering three blockbusters in the last three years.

Siva considers any given Thursday as an auspicious day to make important announcements and even release his films. Keeping with that tradition, Viswasam was also announced on Thursday.

Sathya Jyothi Films, which bankrolled Ajith and Siva’s previous outing Vivegam, will fund the actor-director duo’s new project, which will go on the floors in January next year. “Happy to produce Thala Ajith’s next #Viswasam under our production. Shoot starts from January 2018, #Diwali2018 release @directorsiva,” Sai Siddharth, Executive Director at Sathya Jyothi Films, said in a tweet.

The speculations were rife that Siva’s next with Ajith will be a period drama. However, at this time, we were unable to confirm the genre of Viswasam. While the filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the remaining cast and crew, sources in the industry suggest that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is likely to score the music for the film.

Happy to produce Thala Ajith’s next #Viswasam under our production. Shoot starts from January 2018, #Diwali2018 release @directorsiva — Sai Siddharth (@saisiddharth_) November 23, 2017

Huge Announcement #ThalaAjith’s next film title is #Viswasam . Director @directorsiva . Producer @SathyaJyothi_ Shoot from January 2018. Other details awaited from @viswasamthemov team. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 23, 2017

Glad and Proud to announce our next film with Mr.AjithKumar direction by @directorsiva titled is #Viswasam.

#Viswasam wil b a Deepavali 2018 release, the shooting of #Viswasam will commence from January 2018 @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @viswasamthemov — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) November 23, 2017

Ajith and Siva have repeated their success story at the box office three times in a row. Their first film Veeram, set in a rural backdrop, became a huge hit in 2014, which was followed by the success of Vedalam, a revenge drama that happens in an urban setting. The actor-director duo’s last film, Vivegam, which released earlier this year, was completely shot in European locations.

The spy-thriller, which was mostly criticised by the media due to its over-the-top hero-worshipping, became a big hit with the fans and made profits for the stakeholders.

