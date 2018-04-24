Ajith-Nayanthara’s Viswasam to go on floors from May

Viswasam marks fourth collaboration between Ajith and director Siva. Viswasam marks fourth collaboration between Ajith and director Siva.

Ajith’s upcoming film with director Siva was supposed to begin shoot from March. But due to the Tamil Film Producer strike, the project is now expected to go on floors from the first week of May. According to media reports, the crew will begin shooting the first schedule in a set specially erected for the film in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. This is the fourth time Ajith is collaborating with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. After sporting a salt and pepper look for the past three films, Ajith has, reportedly, opted for a younger look in the rural-based family entertainer Viswasam.

Lady superstar Nayanthara has been roped in as the leading lady. This will be Nayanthara’s third film with Ajith after Billa and Aegan. The film also stars comedians Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah. D.Imman will compose music for Viswasam. This will be the music director’s first film with Ajith. While the last two films had Anirudh Ravichander compose for Thala, Veeram had Devi Sri Prasad’s tunes.

Produced by Sathyajothi films, Viswasam is said to be made on a smaller budget compared to Vivegam which failed at the box office. The film is expected to hit the screens by Diwali, locking horns with Vijay-Murugadoss’ Thalapathy 62 and Suriya-Selvraghavan’s NGK. If Viswasam does release during Diwali, it would set the stage for one of the biggest box office battles in Kollywood.

